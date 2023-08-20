Every 2023 Post Credits Movie Scene Explained

The third Ant-Man movie sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) once again donning the size-altering suit, and teaming up with his girlfriend and fellow hero Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — aka The Wasp — as they venture into the Quantum Realm. In tow are Scott's daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope's parents, Hank and Janet (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) — the latter of whom have been to the Quantum Realm before, but discover it is now very different under the rule of the despotic villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

In the first of two post-credits scenes — and in a homage to a classic comic book panel – Kang's defeat is shown to not be as final as it seems. We witness hundreds of variants of Kang, discussing how to avenge their recently defeated ally in a chilling moment that gives us a peek at what to expect in the coming films.

Finally, we see the first theatrical appearance of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) since 2019, as the God of Mischief comes face to face with another of Kang's variants during a science lecture. Given that the scene is set during the early 20th century — where Loki is still working with agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) — it is a clear teaser for the upcoming second season of "Loki," and one that goes to show just how far-reaching Kang's presence will be in the next phase of the MCU.