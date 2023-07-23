The Sound Of Freedom Controversy And Conspiracy Theories Explained

Even though the summer of 2023 release schedule has already blown well past nearly any competing summer of the 21st century, there's still room for surprise contenders to make their mark amid the likes of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Fast X," "Barbie," and "Oppenheimer."

"Sound of Freedom" is based on the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a Homeland Security agent who quits his job to try and rescue victims of child sex trafficking after his boss tells him that there is no funding for his mission. Naturally, with this typical Hollywood moment of the officer or agent slamming down their badge on the desk and saying, "I quit," at the heart of the story, the movie is taking off in certain parts of America.

If you're barely aware of "Sound of Freedom," it's probably because it pretty much came out of nowhere. Still, it has blown up into something of a social movement and has gained the endorsement of polarizing right-wing figures like Donald Trump, Mel Gibson, Elon Musk, and Ben Shapiro.

Unfortunately, this fervor has overflowed into absurd allegations, like viewers accusing AMC theaters of trying to tank the movie by turning the lights on during screenings or turning off the air conditioning. These are just a few of the many conspiracy theories surrounding "Sound of Freedom."