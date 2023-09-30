The Ending Of Saw X Explained

John Kramer is back. The man who first became known as the infamous serial killer Jigsaw in 2006's "Saw" has returned to the franchise after a lengthy absence. The last "Saw" movie took things in a new direction, but for the most part, "Saw X" leaves "Spiral" behind in favor of returning to the franchise's roots. Tobin Bell is back as the movie's star, and director David Greutert is running the show for the first time since 2017's "Jigsaw."

Somewhat surprisingly, that sharp pivot has given fans what just might be the best "Saw" film in the entire franchise. "Saw X" has all the devious traps and gratuitous gore that fans have come to expect, but it couples its thrills with a story that takes a deep dive into the mind of John Kramer. The movie is not quite a sequel and not quite a prequel, but even though it's stuck between two other "Saw" films, it manages to add some real depth to its main character.

Not everyone is going to watch nine other films to get caught up on the lore, and even though "Saw X" somewhat works as a standalone, it doesn't waste any time explaining things to newcomers. Luckily, whether this is your first foray into the world of "Saw" or you just can't remember what happened in another movie that came out more than a decade ago, here's a breakdown of the ending and what it all means for the franchise going forward.