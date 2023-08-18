Blue Beetle Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Ted Kord doesn't appear in "Blue Beetle," but his absence plays a huge role in the story. It's because of his supposed death that his evil sister Victoria takes over Kord Industries, and his daughter Jenny mourns his absence. The Reyes family even uses a bunch of Ted's superhero gear to free Jaime from Victoria's clutches. Though he's not present, Ted's penchant for quirky gadgets helps them save the day.

The "Blue Beetle" mid-credits scene reveals that Ted may not be dead after all. We see his secret superhero lair dark and empty, with Jaime, Jenny, and the Reyes family presumably all elsewhere. Out of the blue, the base's main computer screen lights up, presenting the staticky shape of a man. Through garbled speech, he declares that he is Ted Kord, that he's still alive, and that his daughter needs to be told. No indication is given of where Ted might have been all this time, and it's possible that the entire message is some sort of elaborate ruse.

Clearly, this is setting up a main storyline for a potential "Blue Beetle" sequel. Seeing multiple generations of the hero interact onscreen would be fun, and it would be interesting for Jaime to have something of a superhero mentor — even one without powers. How exactly Ted's return could play out, however, remains to be seen. For now, it's not even confirmed that this is the real Ted.