How Rise Of The Beasts Sets Up The Transformers' Sequel - And Biggest Crossover

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

In the rankings of absolutely nuts (and bolts) endings in the "Transformers" movies, the latest installment, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," just took poll position for the franchise's best cliffhanger to date. Well, for those that know their golden era Saturday morning cartoons, that is. Things started as they always do, with the Autobots' rule-abiding leader Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), having some closing words to roll us out — only this time accompanied by the pre-sequel hero of the hour, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos). Great team effort, guys, but it turns out that neither of them could match the almighty mic drop that occurred at the hands of Michael Kelly doing... A job interview?

Easily on the list of stars that make anything they're in immediately better, Kelly turning up minutes before the credits should've sent the alarm bells ringing instantly. It turns out that this isn't just any old job interview for what looks like a shipping company and Noah's potential employer already knows everything about his new candidate. More importantly, he knows what happened in Peru, which larger-than-life characters he allied with, and that his sick brother's medical bills will be covered in the foreseeable future.

Considering that Kelly's character works for the G.I. Joe, it all makes sense. After all, knowing is half the battle.