Ant-Man 3's Epic Post-Credits Scene Is Lifted Straight From The Comics

As if one Kang isn't intimidating enough, the mid-credit sequence of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" introduces the Council of Kangs. Set in what appears to be the fictional city of Chronopolis, the countless variants of Kang gather in a massive stadium discussing their fallen comrade who fought Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm. The sequence doesn't hold back from showcasing the scale and grandeur at the disposal of the MCU's newest big bad. The crowd's heated determination to take over the multiverse will surely have its ramifications in the near future as 2025's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" draws ever closer.

If it seems that the massive movie moment leapt straight off the pages of a comic book, you'd actually be right. During the scene, director Peyton Reed and company go as far as to recreate a memorable comic splash page from "Avengers #292" released in 1988. When you see the page, it's impossible to view the movie scene any differently. Both instances don't hide their zanier nature, but manage to still give off a threatening feeling from the overwhelming number of Kangs alone.

As if the excitement of such a concept isn't thrilling enough, this cosmically cool comic tidbit adds the perfect cherry on top for fans to spot, leaving plenty already with their jaws-dropped.