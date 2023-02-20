Ant-Man 3's Epic Post-Credits Scene Is Lifted Straight From The Comics
Spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ahead.
After years of serving smaller-scaled adventures to moviegoers, the Avenger's tiniest member is kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest era with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family on their grandest adventure yet when they find themselves in the Quantum Realm. On their way, they explore new places and encounter a variety of new characters, including one making his cinematic debut, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
While Thanos (Josh Brolin) certainly gave the Avengers a brutal time, Kang promises to be a whole new breed of bad. We got a taste of what variants of Kang could do in the 2021 Disney+ series "Loki," but "Quantumania" is giving fans a bigger, better picture of what the classic Marvel villain's role in the future of the MCU could entail. The film gave Kang plenty of moments to shine, but it is his mid-credit appearance truly elevates him to an MCU-level threat, with a clever comic homage to top it all off.
Quantumania recreates an iconic comic book splash page
As if one Kang isn't intimidating enough, the mid-credit sequence of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" introduces the Council of Kangs. Set in what appears to be the fictional city of Chronopolis, the countless variants of Kang gather in a massive stadium discussing their fallen comrade who fought Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm. The sequence doesn't hold back from showcasing the scale and grandeur at the disposal of the MCU's newest big bad. The crowd's heated determination to take over the multiverse will surely have its ramifications in the near future as 2025's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" draws ever closer.
If it seems that the massive movie moment leapt straight off the pages of a comic book, you'd actually be right. During the scene, director Peyton Reed and company go as far as to recreate a memorable comic splash page from "Avengers #292" released in 1988. When you see the page, it's impossible to view the movie scene any differently. Both instances don't hide their zanier nature, but manage to still give off a threatening feeling from the overwhelming number of Kangs alone.
As if the excitement of such a concept isn't thrilling enough, this cosmically cool comic tidbit adds the perfect cherry on top for fans to spot, leaving plenty already with their jaws-dropped.