Deadpool 3's Absence From Disney's Release Schedule Is Raising Eyebrows
Fans of Deadpool are a bit alarmed after noticing that the upcoming third movie in the franchise is conspicuously missing from Disney's release schedule.
ComicBook.com was one of the first outlets to catch that Disney's calendar of upcoming releases doesn't appear to include "Deadpool 3," which was originally scheduled for release in May of 2024. The calendar that ComicBook.com reported includes movies through June 14, 2024, including the sequel to Pixar's hit "Inside Out," but "Deadpool 3" is nowhere to be found. The highly anticipated sequel, which is bringing back (a specific version) of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine — plus Jennifer Garner's Elektra, reportedly — alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, also marks Deadpool's first official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's pretty understandable that its omission from the official calendar is gently freaking people out.
This doesn't come as a huge shock, considering that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing and have put a halt to most major Hollywood productions, including, as was previously reported, "Deadpool 3." So what's going on with "Deadpool 3" right now, what's the skinny on the guild strikes, and what can audiences expect during this unprecedented time in the entertainment industry as more and more productions experience delays with no end in sight?
Deadpool 3 is delayed, unfortunately for fans
In July of 2023, shortly after SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket lines against studios — and more on that in a bit — it was announced that "Deadpool 3" was halting production, disappointing fans everywhere. Not only are Jackman and Garner set to reprise their roles from the "X-Men" franchise and "Daredevil," respectively, but on-set photos that were taken before the strikes went into effect showed a potential throwdown between Jackman's Wolverine and Reynolds' masked vigilante. Based on the success of the two previous "Deadpool" films and the return of two beloved characters to boot, this is all pretty thrilling. It will also apparently have to wait a while.
At the time, Variety reported that "Deadpool 3" was the first major studio to shut down production due to the strikes, and since then, other highly anticipated projects like "Gladiator 2" and "Wicked" have also stopped production while writers and actors fight for fair pay and against the advent of artificial intelligence technology. So let's return to the strike of it all; why are actors and writers striking against studios, and how long can this go on?
What's going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes?
The Writers Guild of America began its strike on May 1, 2023, and in mid-July, the Screen Actors Guild officially joined them, marking a historic double strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (referred to as the AMPTP). Some of the issues at hand include the use of A.I. technology in both writers' rooms and on-screen — a troubling suggestion by the AMPTP at one point was that they would be allowed to scan background actors' likenesses and use them in perpetuity while only paying said actors for a single day of work — and both writers and actors are fighting for fair residual pay in a streaming age. Writers from popular shows like "Abbott Elementary," actors from shows like "Orange is the New Black," and even big stars like Mandy Moore from "This is Us" have released their frankly pathetic residual checks from streaming; Sean Gunn from "Gilmore Girls" notably addressed the fact that despite appearing in over 100 episodes of "Gilmore Girls," Netflix has not compensated him with any residuals.
Television and film have been changed permanently since the advent of streaming services, and the artists behind the work we love fully deserve to be compensated and protected while they do so. To that end, the strikes definitely don't seem to be losing any steam. Despite repeated attempts at negotiations between the AMPTP and the guilds, no decisions have been reached, putting the fate of movies like "Deadpool 3" in flux for now.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.