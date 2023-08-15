Deadpool 3's Absence From Disney's Release Schedule Is Raising Eyebrows

Fans of Deadpool are a bit alarmed after noticing that the upcoming third movie in the franchise is conspicuously missing from Disney's release schedule.

ComicBook.com was one of the first outlets to catch that Disney's calendar of upcoming releases doesn't appear to include "Deadpool 3," which was originally scheduled for release in May of 2024. The calendar that ComicBook.com reported includes movies through June 14, 2024, including the sequel to Pixar's hit "Inside Out," but "Deadpool 3" is nowhere to be found. The highly anticipated sequel, which is bringing back (a specific version) of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine — plus Jennifer Garner's Elektra, reportedly — alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, also marks Deadpool's first official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's pretty understandable that its omission from the official calendar is gently freaking people out.

This doesn't come as a huge shock, considering that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing and have put a halt to most major Hollywood productions, including, as was previously reported, "Deadpool 3." So what's going on with "Deadpool 3" right now, what's the skinny on the guild strikes, and what can audiences expect during this unprecedented time in the entertainment industry as more and more productions experience delays with no end in sight?