Deadpool 3: Fans Will Have To Wait Even Longer For Wolverine's MCU Debut

Now that the Screen Actors Guild is striking alongside the Writers Guild of America and against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, productions are going to start shutting down en masse — and that includes "Deadpool 3."

As Variety notes, this is the first major studio production to shutter due to strikes — though television shows and films have hit pause without their writers, some have continued despite the WGA strike. Now, performers will be joining writers on the picket lines, productions will inevitably stop left and right until SAG-AFTRA and the WGA arrive at some sort of agreement with the AMPTP.

This also means that fans are going to have to wait even longer for Hugh Jackman to return to the silver screen as Wolverine, a character he apparently left behind after 2017's "Logan" (in which that version of Wolverine died), and excitement was only growing after set photos were released showing Jackman in costume as a different version of the character alongside Ryan Reynolds' masked vigilante Deadpool. Jennifer Garner is also set to reprise her role as Elektra in the threequel, making "Deadpool 3" one of the most anticipated comic book movies in recent memory. Now, it looks like the stars will be picketing until SAG-AFTRA's demands are met.