Deadpool 3's Stars Have A Simple Explanation For Wolverine's Return

The news of "Deadpool 3" gets better and better. The announcement from Disney that the Merc with a Mouth would be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was exciting enough, and without recasting Ryan Reynolds or watering down all the adult humor to boot.

This, in turn, opened up speculation about whether Deadpool would be bringing the X-Men with him into the MCU, at long last bridging the frustrating gap that came from having the rights to the legendary mutants owned by an entirely different studio. Now, finally, it's been confirmed, and in a way befitting the smirk of Deadpool.

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" asks Reynolds in a surprising video, as Hugh Jackman walks by in the background. "Yeah, sure, Ryan." Cue Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and the "Coming Hughn" chyron.

Having Jackman appear as Wolverine in an MCU "Deadpool 3" would fix the twenty-year-old false rift. But, as any fan of the "X-Men" films will tell you, Wolverine is dead. He was given a worthy end in 2017's "Logan." James Mangold's film gave such a fitting death to a mutant whose powers essentially made him unkillable is one of the reasons that some view "Logan" as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. How then, after all that, are we to believe that Wolverine is going to be alive for "Deadpool 3"?