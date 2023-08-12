Deadpool 2: The Secret Taylor Swift Easter Egg You Likely Missed

Reynolds and Lively are, in turn, close friends with Swift, and have worked both directly and indirectly with her throughout her musical career. Lively made her directorial debut working on Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," a previously unreleased vault track that finally found its way onto "Red (Taylor's Version)," and James, Betty, and Inez all get name-dropped in songs on Swift's Grammy-winning 2020 album "folklore." Not just that, but on Swift's 2017 album "reputation," James, the oldest Reynolds daughter, utters the word "gorgeous" on a track by the same name before the song begins.

In late 2022, after Swift's tenth studio album "Midnights" came out, Reynolds told Jess Cagle during an interview on Sirius XM that he, Lively, and their girls love Taylor Swift as a person as well as her music. "In fact, I'm not making this up," Reynolds told Cagle." We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this. It's Sunday. We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights... swear words included. My favorite thing is when a three-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song."

Perhaps the funniest thing Reynolds said, though, is that his daughters thought her musical career was just some sort of side hustle. "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family," Reynolds said. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Oh, oh this isn't a hobby.'" No, kids. Taylor Swift's nearly twenty-year, spanning basically every genre possible, is a little more than just a "hobby."