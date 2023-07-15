SAG Strike: Sean Gunn Speaks Out About Lackluster Residuals From Gilmore Girls' Long Netflix Tenure

As of this writing, not just one but two of Hollywood's most powerful labor unions are on strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been busy picketing Hollywood's major studios ever since May 2, and as of this past Friday, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has officially joined them. The current, historic double strike is the result of several months' worth of ultimately fruitless negotiations SAG-AFTRA and the WGA each participated in with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to try and create new, fair labor contracts for their respective members.

The WGA and SAG are on strike for their own reasons, most of which don't overlap due simply to the two unions' different responsibilities. However, there are several key issues that both the WGA and SAG have spotlighted this summer, including their shared desire to try and fix the pay deficit between streaming and broadcast residuals, which has decimated a primary source of income for most entry and mid-level writers and actors. As "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Sean Gunn has recently noted, said deficit has largely prevented actors from participating in the financial success of any of their shows that happen to do well on streaming platforms.

While picketing outside Netflix's Los Angeles offices alongside numerous other writers and actors on Friday, Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter in a now-deleted interview, "I was on a television show called 'Gilmore Girls' for a long time that has brought in massive profits for Netflix. It has been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that."