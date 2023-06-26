Superman: Legacy Reportedly Narrows Down Its Lex Luthor Choices
As is common knowledge at this point among DC fans, the film and television universe focused on the comic imprint's bevy of heroes and villains is due for an overhaul. James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work crafting the newly-dubbed DC Universe, with arguably the most high-profile project being "Superman: Legacy." Fans are eager to know what's next for the Man of Steel at the movies, who will play him, and who will fill out his supporting cast. Naturally, that means fans are incredibly curious about the casting of his biggest villain, Lex Luthor.
Well, as it turns out, we may know who will be next in line to play the conniving head of LexCorp in the DCU. On June 26, The Hollywood Reporter shared a fascinating update on the "Superman: Legacy" production process, divulging some tidbits about Luthor's potential casting. According to the publication's sources, siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgård, among unnamed others, are reportedly in contention to land the antagonistic gig. However, the powers that be over at DC Studios have yet to decide who will become the next cinematic thorn in Kal-El's side.
Should word of the Skarsgård brothers being in the running for the role of Luthor be true, coupled with the other rumored castings for "Superman: Legacy," the cast could be pretty stacked.
Superman: Legacy could feature an overall solid cast
As members of the famed Skarsgård family with strong filmographies behind each of them, Bill or Alexander Skarsgård taking on the Lex Luthor role would be a huge get for "Superman: Legacy." At the same time, either one of them would be just another impressive name on a cast list that has the potential to be pretty stellar. For instance, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Mackey are all currently in the running for the part of Daily Planet ace reporter and Superman's romantic partner, Lois Lane.
As for Clark "Superman" Kent himself, DC Studios has reportedly narrowed down a trio of talented actors to possibly don the red cape. First up is Nicholas Hoult of "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Renfield" fame, who was also supposedly considered for the role of Luthor previously. Alongside him are Tom Brittney from "Grantchester" and "Greyhound" and David Corenswet from "Pearl" and "The Politician." THR's sources claim that the castings of Lane and Kent are DC Studios' top priorities, with other actor selections set to be made after theirs are finalized.
"Superman: Legacy" aims to take flight on July 11, 2025.