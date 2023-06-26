Superman: Legacy Reportedly Narrows Down Its Lex Luthor Choices

As is common knowledge at this point among DC fans, the film and television universe focused on the comic imprint's bevy of heroes and villains is due for an overhaul. James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work crafting the newly-dubbed DC Universe, with arguably the most high-profile project being "Superman: Legacy." Fans are eager to know what's next for the Man of Steel at the movies, who will play him, and who will fill out his supporting cast. Naturally, that means fans are incredibly curious about the casting of his biggest villain, Lex Luthor.

Well, as it turns out, we may know who will be next in line to play the conniving head of LexCorp in the DCU. On June 26, The Hollywood Reporter shared a fascinating update on the "Superman: Legacy" production process, divulging some tidbits about Luthor's potential casting. According to the publication's sources, siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgård, among unnamed others, are reportedly in contention to land the antagonistic gig. However, the powers that be over at DC Studios have yet to decide who will become the next cinematic thorn in Kal-El's side.

Should word of the Skarsgård brothers being in the running for the role of Luthor be true, coupled with the other rumored castings for "Superman: Legacy," the cast could be pretty stacked.