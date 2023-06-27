The New Superman: Legacy Casting Has The Internet Fired Up

Ever since "Superman: Legacy" was announced, there has been fierce speculation surrounding who would be cast in the roles and how filmmaker James Gunn would handle this fresh new take on the iconic character. Though we don't have much to go on so far for the project, we do know that the film is set to be released on July 11, 2025, making it still roughly two years off.

Still, that hasn't stopped the debate among fans over who will be donning the red cape and tights in "Superman: Legacy," and also who will be showing up as Lois Lane, Clark Kent's fellow reporter and love interest. Now the speculation can finally come to an end, as the two main stars of the film have just been announced.

David Corenswet is set to take on the main double role as Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan is stepping into the shoes of plucky, sarcastic reporter Lois Lane. Gunn confirmed the casting on Twitter, saying of the two stars, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors but also wonderful people)."

"Incredible castings! @JamesGunn, this is the way!" tweeted @RobertGarcia. "There's no better way to kick off the new DCU than with Superman."