The Flash Lines That Hold More Meaning Than You Think

"The Flash" sees the cinematic introduction of one of the Scarlet Speedster's best gadgets — a ring that holds a compressed version of his friction-resistant costume. In the 2022 DC prequel comic book series "Flash: Fastest Man Alive," we learn Barry got this version of the ring from Wayne Enterprises, but he loans it to his past counterpart after temporarily losing his powers in the lightning storm that gives the younger Barry his superhuman speed.

Young Barry later returns the ring to the older Flash after he regains his abilities, but what will the younger Flash wear now? No problem — after raiding the Batcave, young Barry gets his hands on one of Bruce Wayne's Batsuits and modifies it into a Flash suit by spray painting it red and sawing off the cowl's ears. Barry's rather proud of his new costume and shows off its flexibility, commenting that "It's a bit more loose" than the original Flash suit.

His words are incredibly ironic for anyone who's heard stories from all the past actors who've worn the incredibly tight and cumbersome Batsuit. Keaton felt very claustrophobic in his suit and had to turn his entire body just to see his scene partners. Val Kilmer recalled he couldn't hear anything in his costume and had to have people help him stand up and sit down. Christian Bale thought he was about to have a panic attack in the suit and had to have help going to the bathroom. Clearly, the Batsuit feels way more comfortable in the movie universe than in the real world. Or maybe Keaton's older Bruce Wayne just had a lot of time to get the tailoring just right.