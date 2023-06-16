Does A Batman Die In The Flash?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Given the butterfly effect-related antics of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in "The Flash," it's hard to determine what timeline/universe we're in anymore. Of course, that's hardly new for the DCEU. All zings aside, let's get serious for a second. (Well, as serious as one can be about a recluse that dresses like a bat.) In Andy Muschietti's long-anticipated take on the Scarlet Speedster, one of the biggest draws was getting Michael Keaton back as Batman, who is a result of Barry's meddling with time — and definitely not a cameo just for cameo's sake.

Stepping in as the Caped Crusader to help Barry defeat Zod (Michael Shannon), the Fastest Man Alive is too slow in realizing his actions lead to inevitable consequences with this Bruce. No matter how many times he and alternate Barry try, this Bat won't survive. After a stern talking to himself, Barry accepts that the only option is to put things back as they were and realign his mother's fate. Of course, that's not before he fails to learn a single lesson — tipping the timeline to certify his father's innocence. In doing so, he alters Bruce again, replacing Batfleck with the Dark Knight of Nips himself, George Clooney. So, now what? If this is the current Batman, what happened to the others? Is Keaton's hero dead? Is Affleck's? Well, kinda yes and no. Maybe?