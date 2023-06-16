Is The Flash's Bizarre Battle Scene Worth The Hype?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

With his long-awaited DC comics blockbuster "The Flash" finally racing across the finish line into theaters across the country, director Andy Muschietti has given Superman fans one of the most shocking surprises ever — at least it would've been shocking if he hadn't spoiled it weeks ahead of the film's release. Yes, we're talking about that jaw-dropping, head-scratching "cameo" appearance from none other than "Nicolas Cage" (or, perhaps more accurately, his slightly less expensive CGI body double) in the role of the Man of Steel.

Much hay was made of his inclusion in the film after Muschietti leaked the news. While both the scene and the uproarious reaction from fans may have been confusing for casual observers, it's actually a reference to an almost mythological DC comics project that was shelved many, many years ago (y'know, back when Michael Keaton was slightly more believable as a cape-wearing acrobatic strong man).

Having existed only through vague recollections and test footage, fans familiar with the project have likely been in the clouds themselves imagining what it might look like when they finally get a glimpse at the "Superman" film that might've been. Then again, now that they've actually had a chance to see the scene for themselves in the context of the uneven multiverse story of "The Flash," they may now be questioning if it's worth all the hay in Smallville.