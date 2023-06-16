The Flash: How Does The Speed Force Work And Who Can Access It?

DC's new tentpole film "The Flash" revolves around a time travel paradox storyline that kicks off when protagonist Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) leverages his connection to something called the Speed Force to attempt to rewrite the history of his father Henry (Ron Livingston)'s wrongful imprisonment for the murder of his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú). Time travel in fiction, of course, never quite holds up to scrutiny, so even those who have seen "The Flash" could be forgiven for not entirely understanding just what, exactly, the Speed Force is and how it works.

In fact, as recounted on the official DC blog, author Mark Waid introduced the idea of the Speed Force in a 1994 comic about an incarnation of The Flash named Wally West in an explicit attempt to help make The Flash's superpowers make more sense. The character's powers, then, came first, and the Speed Force later debuted as a catch-all explanation for them.

Subsequent Flash stories have since fleshed out the Speed Force as both something that imbues speedsters — anyone like The Flash capable of super high-speed movement — with their superpowers, and a plane of existence predominately accessible by said speedsters. The Speed Force, therefore, isn't necessarily a rigidly defined concept so much as a nebulous, supernatural energy that fuels The Flash's range of abilities.