How Andy Muschietti's The Flash Movie Changes Flashpoint Events & The DCU

Being both an immensely popular and relatively recent entry in the DC mythology, "Flashpoint" is pretty well-known among those even casually interested in comic book lore. There was even an animated film titled "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox," that introduced the story to a new audience of fans through a surprisingly faithful translation. Because of this, it wouldn't have been possible to preserve the greatest quality of "Flashpoint," which is its final twist.

The comic book essentially opens with Barry Allen waking up at his day job, confused and briefly unaware that he's in a timeline on the brink of total destruction. Once he witnesses the destruction firsthand and realizes his powers have mysteriously disappeared, he deduces that his infamous time-traveling archnemesis (whom we'll address in a minute) has somehow altered events to rid the world of heroes. With the help of a few found allies, Barry regains his speed and finds his foe, only to hear that same foe reveal that it was actually Barry who reset the timeline to save his mom (who, at this point, has only appeared in one scene after Barry wakes up).

What makes this twist so effective is that it works like a narrative key, unlocking deeper layers of the story you've been reading the whole time. Throughout "Flashpoint," you see Barry try and fail time and time again to make things right by believing that he can simply run or fight his way out of anything. "Flashpoint" waits until the very last minute to reveal the actual lesson Barry needs to learn, yet the story still builds to it subtly by hiding behind the locked narrative layer. When the twist is finally revealed, it's all at once surprising, justified, and satisfying.