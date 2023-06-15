The Ending Of The Flash Explained

When we meet the prime version of Barry Allen in "The Flash," he's been a superhero for a while, and it's clear that he has some standing in the wider superhero community. He's a member of the Justice League, an ally of Batman (Ben Affleck), and a guy who's got more than a few fans out on the street. He's also, it turns out, still fixated on one key thing in his life.

For years, Barry has worked hard to find the one piece of evidence that will get his father (Ron Livingston) out of jail. It's been years since he was wrongfully arrested for the murder of his wife, and Barry's life as a crime lab scientist is almost entirely informed by his quest to exonerate his dad. The problem is that, for one reason or another, it's not working. No piece of evidence ever breaks his way enough to get his father out of jail, including surveillance video that would have put him at another location when Barry's mother was murdered.

When that video doesn't prove to have enough evidence, Barry sprints out in a rage and accidentally discovers a way to roll back time and change the past. His plan then comes together very quickly, which helps explain why it has so many unintended consequences and how hard it is for him to make the choice he must in the end.