The Flash's Sasha Calle Spills If She Will Play Supergirl Again In The New DCEU - Exclusive Interview
The movie "The Flash" has a bevy of stars: There's Ezra Miller, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, to name a few. Less well-known is Sasha Calle, but even though she's never starred in a feature film before, she'll win you over with her heart and spirit as Supergirl. The Flash and Batman come across Supergirl when they're looking for the Man of Steel and find her instead. It turns out that in the dimension they're in, Supergirl, not Superman, has joined them on Earth, and she has a lot to figure out — not the least of which is if she can trust humans.
Luckily, Calle isn't nearly as conflicted. In her exclusive interview with Looper, she came across as enthusiastic and excited for her feature debut, yet she was also fantastic at explaining why Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, does the things she does in the movie. She's new to the spotlight but she seems like she's been around it her whole life, proudly breaking down what her character is feeling and thinking. During our discussion, Calle talked about what it was like to join the DC Extended Universe, why her character isn't a substitute for Superman, and what's next for the future of the DCEU.
'A wild, wild ride'
It's exciting to talk to you today. What was it like to join the DC Extended Universe at this time?
A wild experience. A wild, wild ride. I feel so honored and proud to have immersed myself — and continuously, still today, immersed myself — in everything that is Supergirl. I love her deeply and have the highest amount of respect for her, and I'm so excited to finally share this movie with everyone. I'm guessing you watched it as well, and that's a big blessing. I'm excited.
The film is an incredible time, and your character plays a big role in the movie, but the two Barrys and Batman are surprised by her because they were expecting Superman. What was it like to play a substitute for Superman?
Well, I don't consider her a substitute for Superman. Superman and Supergirl exist. He's my cousin. In the film, Kara loves him so deeply. She was sent to protect him, and it just happens that she landed first, and that's how it is in this universe. In her heart and soul, she wants to find Kal-El and protect him and make sure that he's okay, and that's her whole drive. That's her whole heart in this film — making sure that Kal-El is okay. Look, I love her. She's the coolest.
The future of the DCEU
Your character seems much more judgmental than Kal-El, though.
I wouldn't say judgmental — she's sent to Earth after her planet is destroyed to find safety, and she's not welcomed very well at all. She's immediately put into a cell, and she's mistreated by her first encounter with what humans are, so her first perception of humankind is that they do not love and accept Kryptonians, that "I am not welcome." That Supergirl, in this character that Kara Zor-El is, is a bad thing for them — my first perception is that.
Then the Barrys and Batman come and rescue her, and it's not judgment. It's more she's processing, she's observing, she's trying to understand who these people are and if they're not all bad, then what do they want. It's a whole process for her. Then they're told, "Hey, your family member Zod is here." She's like, "Okay, let me go find him," and she has to see for herself what he's doing because she's observing; she's trying to understand.
Supergirl, in any and all iterations, carries this hope above her chest, but [also] inside of her and very close to her heart — [as well as] love, and her morals are tight, and she walks with grace. I love that about her so much.
It's an incredible performance. What can you tell me about the future of the DCEU and your part in it?
I know that James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] are doing "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," and I hope and dream to continue playing Supergirl. I think that this movie in "The Flash" is a runway to "Supergirl." We don't get to see a lot of her. We get to see this very beginning, and she is an incredible and complex character that I hope to take apart and bring back together. She's so beautiful, and I'm honored to be here talking to you about her today.
"The Flash" premieres in theaters on Friday, June 16.
This interview has been edited for clarity.