The Flash's Sasha Calle Spills If She Will Play Supergirl Again In The New DCEU - Exclusive Interview

Your character seems much more judgmental than Kal-El, though.

I wouldn't say judgmental — she's sent to Earth after her planet is destroyed to find safety, and she's not welcomed very well at all. She's immediately put into a cell, and she's mistreated by her first encounter with what humans are, so her first perception of humankind is that they do not love and accept Kryptonians, that "I am not welcome." That Supergirl, in this character that Kara Zor-El is, is a bad thing for them — my first perception is that.

Then the Barrys and Batman come and rescue her, and it's not judgment. It's more she's processing, she's observing, she's trying to understand who these people are and if they're not all bad, then what do they want. It's a whole process for her. Then they're told, "Hey, your family member Zod is here." She's like, "Okay, let me go find him," and she has to see for herself what he's doing because she's observing; she's trying to understand.

Supergirl, in any and all iterations, carries this hope above her chest, but [also] inside of her and very close to her heart — [as well as] love, and her morals are tight, and she walks with grace. I love that about her so much.

It's an incredible performance. What can you tell me about the future of the DCEU and your part in it?

I know that James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] are doing "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," and I hope and dream to continue playing Supergirl. I think that this movie in "The Flash" is a runway to "Supergirl." We don't get to see a lot of her. We get to see this very beginning, and she is an incredible and complex character that I hope to take apart and bring back together. She's so beautiful, and I'm honored to be here talking to you about her today.

"The Flash" premieres in theaters on Friday, June 16.

This interview has been edited for clarity.