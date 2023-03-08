Michael Shannon Discusses A Little White Lie And Bringing Back Zod For The Flash - Exclusive Interview

I am so thrilled that another one of your children is coming back, one of the meaner ones: a very badass General Zod in "The Flash." The multiverse storylines in comic book films are allowing these sorts of things to happen now. Still, did it take you by surprise when director Andy Muschietti contacted you to reprise Zod for "The Flash"?

I was a little confused. I said, "As memory serves me, I think I died in 'Man of Steel.' Are they sure they got the right guy?" But then they explained to me the whole multiverse phenomenon, which ... I was a little behind the times on that. I can't say that I'm a huge consumer of this genre of films — not that I have anything against them. If I'm going to watch a movie, the odds are it's not going to be one of those, but I sure love making them.

I loved making "Man of Steel," and I love working with [director] Zack [Snyder], and I felt like it was actually, in a way, a fairly important film. It was nice to revisit the character. I wasn't there for a terribly long time. I was in and out in a couple of weeks, so it was a nice way to spend a bit of my summer in England. Andy's a lovely guy and a great artist, visually, and I had a blast.

Did you find an opportunity to tweak General Zod a bit, or did you let Andy guide you in this second chance at this character?

I tried to get back into his skin. He's a little different in this film. He's a little more ... I don't know how to put it. You don't spend as much time with him, so you don't really get to know as much about what he's thinking. It's not necessarily his movie. That's the thing with these multiverse movies — you get a little bit of this and a little bit of that. But it's really Ezra [Miller's] movie.