The Rings Of Power Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming For Season 2

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" came to a close in mid-October 2022. Since that time, fans of the show have eagerly awaited news about when Season 2 will drop on Prime Video. Shortly after the Season 1 finale, showrunner Patrick McKay vaguely hinted at the lengthy timeline — possibly even a couple of years — before Season 2 would be ready. In mid-2023, the show's second installment still seems eons away.

However, little tidbits of information have slowly trickled out over time, letting fans know that things are still moving along behind the scenes. Before Season 1 even ended, it was already confirmed that Season 2 was in production. In December, an Amazon exec even went so far as to tease that Season 3 was already unofficially in the works. Rumors have swirled about various production milestones and complications, too, including an on-set fire in April of 2023.

This trail of breadcrumbs recently arrived at a more substantial bit of information: Filming for Season 2 has wrapped. Fan site Fellowship of Fans announced in early June that filming had officially finished in London, England and a wrap party was scheduled for June 9th. Earlier reports added that in the months preceding this announcement, principal photography had taken place across Europe in multiple units codenamed after various Middle-earth races, including Ents, Eagles, and Wargs.