Writers Strike Forces Marvel To Stop Filming Thunderbolts And Wonder Man

Marvel Studios has temporarily suspended production on two upcoming projects — the "Thunderbolts" movie and the "Wonder Man" show — due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike. Deadline reported the delays, which follow a similar announcement concerning the production of the Mahershala Ali-led "Blade" reboot. The WGA went on strike at the beginning of May, protesting the unsustainability of current industry pay standards and demanding better equity and residuals for streaming content.

The two projects in question are some of the most curious in Marvel's upcoming docket. "Thunderbolts" will serve as an "Avengers" movie of sorts for the antiheroes and outcasts from Phase 4 — a roster that includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and the titular Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), among others. It's certainly an eclectic mix, and one that will help gauge how much lingering love there is among fans for the storylines of Phase 4.

"Wonder Man" will join the long list of Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and introduce the eponymous comic book hero (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to the franchise. Originally an actor, Simon Williams becomes the superhero known as Wonder Man after acquiring supernatural abilities. Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, another actor character, is also set to return in the series.

As the WGA continues to campaign for better working conditions, studios will inevitably feel the effects. Disney has already made some questionable decisions in response to the strike, but they may not be able to help the MCU.