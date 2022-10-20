The Rings Of Power Season 2 Is Probably A Couple Years Away

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has had a long journey to the conclusion of its first season. The unexpected party started when news broke way back in November of 2017 that Amazon had acquired the rights (for an ungodly $250 million price tag) to make a then-unknown Middle-earth adaptation. The project quietly got underway with little-to-no information about what was happening. Then the pandemic started, and everything went dark. Years went by as fans anxiously awaited the unknown release of the next installment of Tolkien's famous fantasy world.

Finally, in early August of 2021, news broke that the show would be premiering a comparatively short 13 months in the future. The following year dragged by as an interesting (and at times confusing) promotional campaign rolled out, taking place with fits and starts throughout the spring and summer of 2022. Finally, the first two episodes premiered in early September, followed by weekly installments of the rest of the eight-episode first season. When that experience wrapped up in mid-October, it left many wondering what was next for the purported five-season Second Age Middle-earth adventure.

A few hints had already floated to the surface here and there, indicating that things were going on behind the scenes. A year before the premiere, news had dropped that the show was parting ways with its iconic New Zealand setting (where the first season was filmed) and heading clear across the world to film the majority of season 2 in the U.K. As the first season was airing, it was announced that Season 2 was already in production, as well. This all seemed to be trending in the right direction as far as a short wait time between seasons — and then the bombshell hit.