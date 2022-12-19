Amazon's Rings Of Power Is Already On Track For A Season 3 Renewal

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finally premiered in the fall of 2022 — just shy of five years after the original announcement that Amazon Studios had purchased the rights to the massive Tolkienian world of Middle-earth. Of course, first seasons always take a while to pull together, especially when a show starts with a five-season story arc already in place. Toss a world-shaking pandemic into the mix and prolonged industry-wide VFX delays in its wake, and it's no surprise that Season 1 of the Second Age Middle-earth adventure took a while to come to fruition.

Now that the first run of episodes is behind us, the question that remains is: when will we get another season? News broke just before the finale of Season 1 that Season 2 had started production after completing the monumental task of moving from New Zealand to the U.K. However, not long after that, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay clarified that Season 2 was probably a couple of years away. This dampened hopes of a quick return to Amazon Studios' iteration of Middle-earth and made Season 3 barely even a factor for most fans.

Now, in a pair of recent interviews with Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders, it's become clear that the studio is working overtime to speed up production on Season 2 ... and Season 3 may already be in the works, as well.