New Rings Of Power Scoop Has Several Actors At An Important Season 2 Location

Contains potential spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2

Patrick McKay and JD Payne's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is already eight hours into its storyline, and things are just getting started. As Season 2 slowly approaches, leaks are starting to trickle out of the company's new production HQ at Bray Studios in the U.K. just outside of London. (The production was previously headquartered in New Zealand for Season 1 before moving halfway across the world to film the next part of the story.)

Some of the Season 2 leaks have to do with the production itself. In March, a horse died while on set, followed shortly afterward by a fire incident (no one was hurt). Other rumors have focused less on the production end of things and more on where the showrunners will take the story now that Sauron is exposed and on the loose. There are leaks that the hideous arachnid demon Shelob will make a quick cameo in Season 2, and drone photos have taken set images showing a destroyed location that very possibly may be the Elven realm of Eregion.

Speaking of Eregion, a recent rumor from the fansite Fellowship of Fans also claims that "Actors Benjamin Walker [Gil-galad], Charles Edwards [Celebrimbor] Robert Aramayo [Elrond] and Selino Lo have spent a lot of time on the Eregion/Elven sets at Bray Studios." This confusing list of actors and their fantasy counterparts seems fairly innocuous at first glance. However, there is actually a lot of potential for this particular group of individuals to be up to some very important things in Eregion in Season 2 if the rumor is true.