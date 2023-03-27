PETA Wants CGI Animals Used In Film And TV After Horse Dies On The Rings Of Power Set

Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" has become the latest major media production to come into the crosshairs of animal rights organization PETA. In the past, the organization has frequently lobbied criticism at fictional depictions of animal cruelty and related issues across both film and television. Now, a real-life tragedy has caused the group to once again call for the use of CGI-constructed animals when filming live-action productions.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, one of the many production horses that had been brought in during the shooting process for "The Rings of Power" Season 2 died while on set in March. An Amazon Studios spokesperson confirmed to the press that professionals had determined the horse suffered cardiac arrest while being exercised in the morning before filming had commenced for the day.

PETA wasted little time in making a statement on the incident, lambasting the creative team behind the high-fantasy series for using real animals. "It seems that living underground with the orcs is par for the course for the producers of 'The Rings of Power' because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs and other humane methods that wouldn't run vulnerable horses to death on set," Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. The executive proceeded to call on both the production team and the greater industry to abstain from using real-life horses in the future.