New Rings Of Power Set Images Hint At Impending Doom For The Elves In Season 2

Contains potential spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has a massive story to tell. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have already said that they have the entire five-season story arc mapped out, with Payne adding, "This was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until Season 5."

Despite the oversized story, Season 1 of the show got off to a very slow start. A gargantuan cast of characters was introduced. Their disparate storylines inched forward over the first eight episodes, culminating in a handful of major events, like the creation of Mordor, the death of the aged King of Númenor, the forging of the Three Elven Rings, and the dual revelation that the Stranger was a Wizard and Halbrand was the Dark Lord Sauron.

A ton of stuff happened, and yet the story didn't seem to move forward much. To be fair, the first season of the show was hampered by things like Covid delays, story-altering recastings, and building up the initial infrastructure of the production. Now that they have momentum, Payne, McKay, and company have everything set to speed up the story timeline, and based on a recent leak, it seems like they may be doing just that.

New drone set photos circulating online indicate that the story is going to take a huge leap forward. The pictures show an Elven set that appears to be Eregion, where the Elven Rings were forged at the end of Season 1. The only problem? The set is destroyed.