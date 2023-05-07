Rings Of Power Leak Claims Shelob Will Cameo In Season 2, But How?

There are many monsters and villains in Middle-earth. Some of these are mere brutes, like the trio of trolls that waylay Bilbo and the Dwarves early in "The Hobbit." Others are devious, sophisticated antagonists, like the Wizard Saruman or the Dark Lord Sauron himself. And then, there are the creatures that seamlessly combine animalistic terror with horrifying malice, creating chaos with rancorous precision in the process.

In "The Lord of the Rings," one antagonist fits that description more than any other: Shelob the Great. The demonic arachnid captures Frodo as he's trying to cross the mountains into Mordor and nearly ends his quest right there on the spot. Sam, of course, saves his Master with some timely and utterly unprecedented heroics, forcing Shelob to flee. And that's it. Apart from that single, nearly destructive chapter of the story, Shelob plays no other part in the plot, especially when it comes to cinematic adaptations of Tolkien's world. But Shelob's singular role in Tolkien's legendarium may change in the next installment of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

According to a rumor from the fan site Fellowship of Fans, a younger version of Shelob is set to show up briefly in Season 2 of the show. The leak officially reads, "EXCLUSIVE: 'YOUNG SHELOB' is a character featured in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 with a small role." While the "small role" part is unfortunate, the fact that Patrick McKay, JD Payne, and company might be weaving an earlier iteration of the eight-legged villain into their Second Age story would be a brilliant use of canon characters — especially in a show that is already light on source material.