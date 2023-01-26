Rust Assistant Director Contradicts Others' Recollection Of On-Set Shooting Events

The assistant director for "Rust" claims in a December 2022 deposition that nobody is responsible for Halyna Hutchins' devastating shooting death and that he never actually handed the gun used to Alec Baldwin — nor did he yell "cold gun" like reports have been claiming. This not only contradicts what Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been saying about the October 2021 shooting incident and other eyewitnesses as well.

"I don't have any recollection of me saying that," David Halls told attorneys from the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau in a December 13 deposition, which was obtained by Variety. "I have recollections of Hannah saying it," Halls said, regarding the reports that he told Baldwin the firearm was "cold," aka safe to use.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed have both been hit with involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to Hutchins' death, which is being brought by the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office. Halls has agreed to a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon that will allow him to get a suspended sentence and probation in exchange for testimony against Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed. According to prosecutors, the district attorney's office is well aware of Halls' conflicting statements and stands by their case. "We are confident that there is more than enough evidence to demonstrate negligence and to secure justice for Halyna Hutchins," said spokeswoman Heather Brewer (via Variety). But still, why so many contradictions and conflicting stories? What version of Halls will we see in court? Because if what he's saying in his deposition is true, it changes everything completely.