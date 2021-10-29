New Details Emerge About Rust Assistant Director Dave Halls' Training

Since the tragic, accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of "Rust" that occurred when actor Alec Baldwin's prop gun misfired, details about the production have emerged at a rapid pace, painting a dire picture of skirted safety precautions, frustrated workers, and more. Much of the reporting has spotlighted assistant director David Halls, the man who handed Baldwin the gun in question.

Halls has admitted to investigators that he did not properly examine the weapon before handing it to Baldwin, and reports from others on-set indicate that he demonstrated a pattern of lax behavior around set safety long before the horrific accident. For instance, Halls allowed the operation of cars in an open field by untrained stunt drivers. Prior to the fatal shooting, prop guns had already misfired at least twice on the beleaguered New Mexico set, and mere hours before the shooting, six camera crew workers walked off the set in protest over what they claimed were habitually unsafe working conditions. While "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed says she doesn't know where the live rounds came from, clearly all was not well on the western front.

Oftentimes, film labor unions dictate on-set safety, but the "Rust" production often opted to replace union workers — who are mandatorily safety trained and tend to have more expertise — with non-union workers for whom safety training is not guaranteed, leading to a lambasting from both a New Mexico union and IATSE. Now, new information has come to light regarding Halls' safety qualifications and union status.