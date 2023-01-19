Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Rust Set Shooting

Though many involved in the "Rust" incident have accused each other for the tragedy, it appears that Alec Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be the two people New Mexico prosecutors will charge for involuntary manslaughter, as reported by CNN. Interestingly, one person that won't be charged is assistant director Dave Halls, who also handled the weapon. Halls has entered in a plea deal for a six-month probation sentence.

With the news about charges they're pressing, the officials also released some important information about the state of the fatal prop gun. The official examinations have found that the cocked gun couldn't be fired without pulling the trigger, until a breakage during testing enabled such a misfire. While this calls into question Baldwin's earlier claims that he didn't pull the trigger, the report also revealed that chances for actual foul play are slim to none.

"Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set. Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident," the report read.

As the involuntary manslaughter charge implies, no one's suggesting that either Baldwin or Gutierrez were deliberately trying to harm anyone, so if anything, this lawsuit is just the newest layer in the pile-up of extreme misfortune that is the "Rust" incident. It remains to be seen whether Baldwin is found guilty, and how it — or, for that matter, the lawsuit itself — will affect his life and career.