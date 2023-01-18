James Gunn Is Ready To Poach His Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast For The DCU

James Gunn has caused a flurry of casting chaos ever since he stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran. In December, they sacked Henry Cavill as Superman, even after Cavill had announced his return to the role. Then Gunn and Safran axed "Wonder Woman 3" and, effectively, director Patty Jenkins, thus leaving Gal Gadot's future in the DC Universe uncertain. Finally, Gunn confirmed that there would be no more Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam in the immediate future of the DC Universe. Of course, "The Flash" is still slated to premiere this June — and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will premiere next fall — but even Jason Momoa isn't sure if he'll return as Aquaman after that.

Now, it's clear that Gunn and Safra are giving the former Snyderverse a complete makeover — so much so that it may start to look a bit like the MCU. In a recent interview with Empire, Gunn even suggested that he might hire his former "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast for future DC projects.