James Gunn Gets Brutally Blunt About The Type Of Actors He'll Never Work With

In a recent Twitter Q&A, James Gunn answered a variety of questions, ranging from how he felt on the last day of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3" to the types of actors he'll never work with. When asked by user @JJA10110 if he would recast an actor that wasn't pulling their weight, had a process that didn't gel with the director, or simply lacked chemistry, Gunn replied by saying he has no time for ***holes. "If it's their temperament & it's serious, I'll immediately recast. Life's too short for assholes. Same if they're repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared," the director revealed. Gunn continued by saying that he has "a long list" of actors who he never plans on working on for reasons listed.

The "Peacemaker" director followed up by saying that if the actor's issues are performance related, he'll go to great lengths to ensure the actor is getting the attention and care they deserve. If all else fails, Gunn confirms that he'll recast, saying, "This can happen with really talented actors who just don't fit."

While it's great that Gunn tries his best to push actors into giving a great performance, fans of the director were still interested in asking about the so-called a**holes who he never wants to work with. User @LiquidSnake0 pondered how Gunn would know if an actor is unpleasant on set or has rude tendencies. "I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust," the director replied. The director concluded the ***hole talk by saying there are some actors he knows not to consider for roles.