James Gunn Gets Brutally Blunt About The Type Of Actors He'll Never Work With
The modern superhero landscape would be a bit dull if James Gunn weren't around. Though he started as the screenwriter behind the live-action "Scooby-Doo" films, Gunn's sense of humor and eye for chaotic action caught the eye of Marvel Studios architect Kevin Feige, who gave him the keys to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" universe. Gunn has also hopped across the comic book ocean, lending his talents to the DCEU by directing 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and the spin-off series "Peacemaker."
Gunn is known to frequently cast the same actors in his films, even across cinematic universes and franchises. In an Instagram post featuring him, Nathan Fillion, and Michael Rooker, Gunn gushed about how the duo has appeared in all of his directed films in some capacity. Actors like Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, and Sean Gunn (his brother) have also worked with James on several different projects. At this point in his career, Gunn has assembled a wide variety of stars who he knows and trusts. He clearly knows who he likes to work with and hasn't shied away from pointing out what qualities in actors he dislikes. The director, who is currently working on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," recently opened up about the type of actor he would never work with.
James Gunn doesn't tolerate jerks
In a recent Twitter Q&A, James Gunn answered a variety of questions, ranging from how he felt on the last day of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3" to the types of actors he'll never work with. When asked by user @JJA10110 if he would recast an actor that wasn't pulling their weight, had a process that didn't gel with the director, or simply lacked chemistry, Gunn replied by saying he has no time for ***holes. "If it's their temperament & it's serious, I'll immediately recast. Life's too short for assholes. Same if they're repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared," the director revealed. Gunn continued by saying that he has "a long list" of actors who he never plans on working on for reasons listed.
The "Peacemaker" director followed up by saying that if the actor's issues are performance related, he'll go to great lengths to ensure the actor is getting the attention and care they deserve. If all else fails, Gunn confirms that he'll recast, saying, "This can happen with really talented actors who just don't fit."
While it's great that Gunn tries his best to push actors into giving a great performance, fans of the director were still interested in asking about the so-called a**holes who he never wants to work with. User @LiquidSnake0 pondered how Gunn would know if an actor is unpleasant on set or has rude tendencies. "I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust," the director replied. The director concluded the ***hole talk by saying there are some actors he knows not to consider for roles.