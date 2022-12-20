Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)
It's been a rough month to be a DC fan.
Despite four live-action movies on the books for 2023, it's been hard for fans to get excited with all of the announcements and change-ups happening behind the scenes. This is all thanks to the promotion of James Gunn and Peter Safran to become the new heads of DC film and television. That means they're in charge of creating a cohesive vision for the future of DC projects. It also means massive changes to the current state of the DCEU, which has resulted in headlines like "Wonder Woman 3" getting put on the back burner and Henry Cavill being out as Superman.
There's still a lot we don't know about the future of DC movies, but more will be revealed in the very near future. As for now, new details seem to trickle in periodically. Now, we have a bit more clarity on the future of Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, in the recent film of the same name. And it may not be what fans want to hear.
Black Adam may have a future, just not in this first chapter
Dwayne Johnson has been vocal about the journey he and his team took to bring "Black Adam" to the big screen. It was a journey over a decade in the making, and obviously, there were hopes of getting a franchise out of the character. However, those hopes seem dead in the water ... at least for the time being.
Johnson took to Twitter on December 20 to post a note about the future of Black Adam. He said he's met with James Gunn, and Black Adam will not be in the "first chapter of storytelling." That likely means there are no plans to include Black Adam in the DCU moving forward. However, Johnson tries to put a positive spin on things by then saying, "DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
It's intriguing how Johnson brings up the "multiverse." It suggests Gunn and Safran are building an interconnected slate of films, but Black Adam could potentially exist outside of that. After all, there's a sequel to "Joker" in the works, and that's likely to remain its own thing, separate from other DC projects. So there you have it; don't expect "Black Adam 2" any time soon, if it even happens at all.