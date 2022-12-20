Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)

Dwayne Johnson has been vocal about the journey he and his team took to bring "Black Adam" to the big screen. It was a journey over a decade in the making, and obviously, there were hopes of getting a franchise out of the character. However, those hopes seem dead in the water ... at least for the time being.

Johnson took to Twitter on December 20 to post a note about the future of Black Adam. He said he's met with James Gunn, and Black Adam will not be in the "first chapter of storytelling." That likely means there are no plans to include Black Adam in the DCU moving forward. However, Johnson tries to put a positive spin on things by then saying, "DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

It's intriguing how Johnson brings up the "multiverse." It suggests Gunn and Safran are building an interconnected slate of films, but Black Adam could potentially exist outside of that. After all, there's a sequel to "Joker" in the works, and that's likely to remain its own thing, separate from other DC projects. So there you have it; don't expect "Black Adam 2" any time soon, if it even happens at all.