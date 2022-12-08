Jason Momoa As Lobo Rumors Are Heating Up

That source is The Hollywood Reporter, which has a big story on the future of the DC Comics Extended Universe, a future that reportedly no longer includes a "Wonder Woman 3," at least not in the incarnation previously being developed by director Patty Jenkins.

But tucked away in the article is a possibly more interesting tidbit about Jason Momoa, set to return as Aquaman in the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." "In one scenario," the story reads, Momoa could say goodbye to Aquaman following that film to take up the mantle of Lobo, as sources say the new DC brass is interested in keeping Momoa on board to lead another DC franchise even if his time as Aquaman is determined to be up.

The obvious speculation of what that franchise would be is Lobo, who is exactly the kind of wisecracking antihero James Gunn has shown an affection for in projects like "The Suicide Squad" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies over at Marvel.

Whether Momoa as Lobo will actually see the light of day remains to be seen, but it certainly seems to be creeping up the likelihood scale at a promising rate!