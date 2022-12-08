Jason Momoa As Lobo Rumors Are Heating Up
If you've been paying any attention at all to fan chatter on the internet regarding the current state of the DC Extended Universe, you already know that despite his preexisting duties as that reality's Aquaman, Jason Momoa is a fan favorite to play the Ultimate Bastich himself, the interstellar bounty hunter known as Lobo. There's been epic fan art depicting him in the role, and Momoa himself has expressed what some interpret as a desire to play the character on screen (via ComicBook.com).
It's often the case that fans' desire to see a particular actor in a particular role isn't enough to make the prospect a reality. But with widely reported shakeups currently going on in the world of DC Comics movies under the auspices of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the possibility of Momoa portraying Lobo in a future big-screen project is being raised again, this time in a more mainstream source than before.
Lobo is the type of character James Gunn is likely interested in developing for the screen
That source is The Hollywood Reporter, which has a big story on the future of the DC Comics Extended Universe, a future that reportedly no longer includes a "Wonder Woman 3," at least not in the incarnation previously being developed by director Patty Jenkins.
But tucked away in the article is a possibly more interesting tidbit about Jason Momoa, set to return as Aquaman in the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." "In one scenario," the story reads, Momoa could say goodbye to Aquaman following that film to take up the mantle of Lobo, as sources say the new DC brass is interested in keeping Momoa on board to lead another DC franchise even if his time as Aquaman is determined to be up.
The obvious speculation of what that franchise would be is Lobo, who is exactly the kind of wisecracking antihero James Gunn has shown an affection for in projects like "The Suicide Squad" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies over at Marvel.
Whether Momoa as Lobo will actually see the light of day remains to be seen, but it certainly seems to be creeping up the likelihood scale at a promising rate!