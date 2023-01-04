DC Thinks The Flash Could Be The Next Dark Knight (Which Explains ... A Lot)
Some might say that DC has a massive bat problem. Despite a roster of some of the most powerful beings in comic history, like Superman and Green Lantern, many audience members prefer their superheroes to be without powers, oddly enough. This could explain why viewers gravitate towards the rich playboy with trauma that has access to fantastic technology like Iron Man or Batman while ignoring bulletproof aliens or people with fancy jewelry that can conjure up whatever is in their minds. Still, the success of the multitude of Batman franchises is always something to strive for over at DC and WB, and it is only a matter of time before they find a non-Batman-related success.
The Flash, who is classified as a speedster, is much more than somebody who has the ability to run really, really fast. Besides being able to move about the world like he's Sonic the Hedgehog after two or three double macchiatos, The Flash's physiology allows him to process information, heal, and react way faster than even some of his superhero contemporaries. Not only that, but the Flash can also manipulate time or travel to different dimensions thanks to his ability to vibrate on a molecular level. On account of this, some over at DC are starting to think that the Flash may be able to give the Dark Knight a run for his money.
Insiders think The Flash may be as good as The Dark Knight
According to Variety, all eyes are currently on the upcoming "The Flash" movie starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, which will release on June 16 of this year. DC and its parent company of Warner Bros. Discovery have been going through some shakeups as of late, but as the aforementioned publication notes that insiders are speculating "The Flash" will be the next big thing, and they are just as excited for this Scarlet Speedster-led film as they were about "The Dark Knight." This makes sense, considering that the Flash will run into different versions of Batman, which is sure to delight longtime fans of the Caped Crusader.
CBR reported that during DC's FanDome event in 2020, "The Flash" movie producer Barbara Muschietti explained how the movie will restart the DC movie universe, and said, "Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot. But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."
The Flash restarting the DC universe isn't without precedent, as the character is solely responsible for the rebooted comics known as "The New 52," as clarified by Polygon. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact the upcoming "The Flash" movie will have because comparisons to the wildly popular "The Dark Knight" shouldn't come easy.