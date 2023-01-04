DC Thinks The Flash Could Be The Next Dark Knight (Which Explains ... A Lot)

According to Variety, all eyes are currently on the upcoming "The Flash" movie starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, which will release on June 16 of this year. DC and its parent company of Warner Bros. Discovery have been going through some shakeups as of late, but as the aforementioned publication notes that insiders are speculating "The Flash" will be the next big thing, and they are just as excited for this Scarlet Speedster-led film as they were about "The Dark Knight." This makes sense, considering that the Flash will run into different versions of Batman, which is sure to delight longtime fans of the Caped Crusader.

CBR reported that during DC's FanDome event in 2020, "The Flash" movie producer Barbara Muschietti explained how the movie will restart the DC movie universe, and said, "Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot. But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash restarting the DC universe isn't without precedent, as the character is solely responsible for the rebooted comics known as "The New 52," as clarified by Polygon. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact the upcoming "The Flash" movie will have because comparisons to the wildly popular "The Dark Knight" shouldn't come easy.