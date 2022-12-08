James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda
Newly crowned DC Studios co-head James Gunn has found himself in quite a pickle.
On Wednesday, December 7, it was reported that plans for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" had allegedly been scrapped by Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran in an attempt to shift the direction of the studio's Extended Universe, which is apparently in line to get a huge makeover in the coming months and years. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "Wonder Woman 3" was just one DC project on the chopping block. In fact, the entire Snyderverse — and all of its acting heavyweights, including Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — is reportedly in jeopardy at this point. But Warner Bros. has refused to say anything about the rumored changes publicly. As a result, Gunn has been bombarded with social media posts from angry and upset fans wondering what was happening at DC Studios and whether the reports flying around actually held any water.
"James for the love of God don't reset the DC universe ..." begged Twitter user @I_AM24435448.
"Ok let's stop f***ing around Gunn, can we please get some confirmation," @san_fillipo said in the reply section of a totally unrelated Gunn post.
Well, on Thursday, December 8, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director decided to finally respond — in the most James Gunn way possible, of course.
'Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true,' Gunn says of DC rumors
Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday morning, James Gunn gave the vaguest answer possible in response to the reports about "Wonder Woman 3" getting axed and the Snyderverse potentially being culled.
"So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not," Gunn deadpanned, before offering an actual explanation — kinda — for what was going on.
"Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning," Gunn tweeted. "Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not."
In response, many fans tried urging Gunn to reconsider. Some, like @zack_larsen, asked for Gunn to at least finish the storylines for the Snyderverse characters before retiring them and moving on in another direction. However, other responses indicated that some fans are more than ready to close that chapter and start fresh. Twitter user @RabidPlatypuss encouraged DC fans to "Make peace with the death of the Snyderverse" and not put the burden of completing Zack Snyder's vision on Gunn.
We will have to wait and see what this new chapter of the DC Universe ultimately holds.