James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday morning, James Gunn gave the vaguest answer possible in response to the reports about "Wonder Woman 3" getting axed and the Snyderverse potentially being culled.

"So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not," Gunn deadpanned, before offering an actual explanation — kinda — for what was going on.

"Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning," Gunn tweeted. "Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not."

In response, many fans tried urging Gunn to reconsider. Some, like @zack_larsen, asked for Gunn to at least finish the storylines for the Snyderverse characters before retiring them and moving on in another direction. However, other responses indicated that some fans are more than ready to close that chapter and start fresh. Twitter user @RabidPlatypuss encouraged DC fans to "Make peace with the death of the Snyderverse" and not put the burden of completing Zack Snyder's vision on Gunn.

We will have to wait and see what this new chapter of the DC Universe ultimately holds.