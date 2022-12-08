Black Adam 2 Is On The Rocks, Sorry Dwayne

In a baffling exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, insiders essentially relayed the cancelation of the DC Extended Universe as we know it. According to the publication's sources, DC film-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are about to pitch their multi-year plan for the universe to studio executives — and it doesn't include "Black Adam 2."

In fact, it appears as though all previous DC projects are in jeopardy, with "Wonder Woman 3" allegedly scrapped and "Aquaman" star Jason Mamoa reportedly being considered for a new DC role entirely. Even Henry Cavill's Superman isn't safe, with The Hollywood Reporter relaying that his supposed return was mostly pushed by Dwayne Johnson and "Black Adam" producer Danny Garcia, who manages both actors. Johnson spoiled Cavill's appearance at the film's premiere, making assertions about sequels in the process.

The potentially contentious nature of Cavill's involvement does align with past comments made by Johnson (via GQ). It also somewhat explains why Collider reported that Gunn and Cavill had not met prior to the latter returning as the franchise's leading man, though that could also be due to something as simple as scheduling issues. In November, however, Gunn responded firmly to reports claiming to know the details of Cavill's return, going so far as to question if a journalist was "purposely lying or being taken advantage of by someone lying to [them]." Who would stand to gain by inflating Cavill's future at DC is, again, anyone's guess.

Regardless, The Hollywood Reporter does suggest that Johnson's efforts to bring back Cavill and secure "Black Adam's" future have hurt his relationship with the studio. This could arguably be the cause for the sequel's cancelation — if the box office numbers weren't clear enough cause already.