Warner Bros.' Man Of Steel/Black Adam Collection Feels Really Weird
Warner Bros. has thrown DC fans another curveball with the studio's latest decision regarding the DC Universe. 2022 saw "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn take charge at DC Studios alongside co-CEO Peter Safran, effectively becoming DC's equivalent of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Gunn's DC regime kicked off with an announcement in December that actor Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman after 2013's "Man of Steel," 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and 2017's "Justice League" despite having made a cameo appearance in a post-credits scene in 2022's "Black Adam." The decision shocked fans, many of whom were expecting to see Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman square off in a long-awaited sequel to "Man of Steel." With both Cavill and Johnson stepping away from the DC Universe, Warner Bros.' latest decision regarding "Man of Steel" and "Black Adam" is a bit bewildering.
Warner Bros. has released a new Man of Steel/Black Adam collection
Despite the shelving of these iterations of the characters, Warner Bros. has released a new two-film collection of "Man of Steel" and "Black Adam" on the Microsoft Store. This seems to be another mixed message for DC fans, some of whom previously attempted to get James Gunn fired with tweets sporting the hashtag #FireJamesGunn in December 2022 after the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director promised a new, younger Man of Steel for his upcoming self-penned "Superman" film.
Meanwhile, the status of other Snyderverse characters (such as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman) is currently unknown – which only makes Warner Bros.' debuting the "Man of Steel" and "Black Adam" bundle all the more puzzling. The two-film collection could be seen as a respectful farewell to two titans of a franchise, neither of whom is expected to return — at least not any time soon.