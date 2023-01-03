Warner Bros.' Man Of Steel/Black Adam Collection Feels Really Weird

Warner Bros. has thrown DC fans another curveball with the studio's latest decision regarding the DC Universe. 2022 saw "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn take charge at DC Studios alongside co-CEO Peter Safran, effectively becoming DC's equivalent of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Gunn's DC regime kicked off with an announcement in December that actor Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman after 2013's "Man of Steel," 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and 2017's "Justice League" despite having made a cameo appearance in a post-credits scene in 2022's "Black Adam." The decision shocked fans, many of whom were expecting to see Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman square off in a long-awaited sequel to "Man of Steel." With both Cavill and Johnson stepping away from the DC Universe, Warner Bros.' latest decision regarding "Man of Steel" and "Black Adam" is a bit bewildering.