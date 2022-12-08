Angry DC Fans Attempt To Fire James Gunn With Tweets

DC Twitter is an absolute mess in the aftermath of an explosive article from The Hollywood Reporter. The exclusive (which dropped Wednesday evening with no warning) shared the information of sources alleging baffling developments and behind-the-scenes drama currently occurring within DC Films.

This included supposed tension between the studio and "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson, the recasting of "Aquaman" star Jason Mamoa as Lobo, Henry Cavill's second retirement from Superman, and the rejection of Patty Jenkins' third "Wonder Woman" film. That last development is particularly odd, as leading woman Gal Gadot announced less than 24 hours prior that she was excited to share updates about the character's future.

For his part, DC Films co-CEO James Gunn used his own Twitter account to pour water on the rumors flying around. Without confirming or denying any specific allegation, he wrote "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not." Though the writer-director seems to be cautioning those jumping to any rash conclusions, that didn't stop an ever-vocal group online from sending out thousands of tweets with the hashtag #FireJamesGunn.

And, yes, most of them predictably came from Zack Snyder fan accounts. Strap in, folks.