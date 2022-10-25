Enter DC Studios: James Gunn And Peter Safran Will Lead Warner Bros' New DC Film And TV Division

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn and Peter Safran have signed a four-year deal but will continue to direct and produce projects of their own, presumably under the WB banner. However, some currently ongoing projects may fall outside of their purview. "Joker: Folie à Deux," directed by Todd Phillips, will continue to be overseen by WB film executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. Matt Reeves, director of "The Batman," will continue to develop films in that universe, which is disconnected from the DC Extended Universe, and it is unclear to what extent Reeves will coordinate or communicate with Gunn and Safran. However, all other film and television efforts under the DC label will be under their leadership.

Gunn's films, including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series from Disney (which will still continue through the upcoming holiday special and the upcoming third film in the series) and "The Suicide Squad" from his new Warner Bros. home, have been widely loved by fans and critics alike. The news of his hiring may help the studio's flagging image, which was marred to a potentially irrevocable extent by the shelving of "Batgirl" late this summer and the slew of bad press which followed in its wake, leading Zaslav scrambling to reassure creators. The cancelation is also reportedly responsible for Dan Lin's decision to turn down the role Gunn and Safran have now accepted.

The Hollywood Reporter republished a joint statement from Gunn and Safran, reading in part, "We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved."