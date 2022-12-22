Babylon Star Li Jun Li On The Hollywood History Behind The Movie And More - Exclusive Interview

Your character and maybe Jovan Adepo's character are probably the ones whose souls are relatively intact by the end of the film. Would you agree with that? What defines Lady Fay's character for you?

Well, Jovan and I were talking about this. The theme here for him and me mostly was how far you would go to pursue your dream and success without sacrifice. How far would you sacrifice? At what point do you draw that line? It's funny that you started off with Jovan's and my characters leaving with our souls intact, because they were the only ones who stood their ground and put boundaries up before moving further, if that makes sense.

As you probably know, [Lady Fay] is based on Anna May Wong with some inspiration from Marlene Dietrich in "Morocco" for that opening scene. What really stuck out for me was her resilience through all of the struggles and hardship she had to endure in that world, being one of the only POCs in the industry, and how little she cared about what other people thought. She has developed quite a thick skin, being in this industry for that long and seeing everything over the years.

Leading the double or even triple life that she has, was that part of Anna May Wong's back history, or did you get that from other figures of the era?

Anna May Wong was very much just an actress. She did dance in her films, famously in "Piccadilly," amongst others. But [director] Damien [Chazelle] has mentioned that back in the day, actors weren't considered the same way as they are today — hence the line in the film, "No actors or dogs allowed," because actors those days were always juggling multiple jobs at once. It was very typical of people back then to be like Lady Fay was — a title card writer, a performer at the jazz club, and sometimes acting — but it isn't true of Anna May Wong.