Babylon's Jovan Adepo On The Movie's Music, History, And More - Exclusive Interview

What defines Sidney's character for you, and what leaped off the page about him?

Sidney was able to keep a strong sense of self or maybe recover his sense of self and be able to walk away from something that wasn't serving him in a positive way. It's a[n] interesting thing to witness. I consider Sidney more of a bystander of the moment, because when you first meet him, he's not searching to become a movie star or anything like that. He's on his night job; he's playing music with his band, what he's always done, and getting his chance when he can get it.

He's really lucky in that he's witnessing this shift in the industry, where his talents are more valuable in front of the camera and he can change his lifestyle. Then when he's a movie star, he ultimately ends up being challenged about something that he feels is questionable. And of course, he does it because he's guilted by somebody he would consider his friend, but after that, he's like, "I experienced all that I needed to in this moment. This is not worth the money and the toys, the cars and all that, perhaps isn't worth me losing my soul."

Even with the money and the toys and everything, the racism is still there.

Of course.

Were there any particular figures from the era that you looked at or talked about with Damien, in terms of artists who were successful but still had to deal with the bigotry of the time?

Yeah. Talking about Sidney was really fun, especially the initial conversations on the phone or at Damien's house. We spent a lot of time talking about that era as a whole because that was an era that I hadn't paid too much attention to in my own personal time, other than surface-level listening to some of the music. It was really refreshing. He gave me a book — I can't remember the title, but it was a collective conversation about Black artists at that time in Los Angeles and how they shifted and found themselves in front of the camera and became larger-scale musical stars as well as movie stars.

Curtis Mosby was one of the earlier influences that he brought up. Then you have the guys that probably are more household names, like Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong — those type[s] of early pioneers of the genre that found themselves becoming movie stars and being able to be shot callers and more well-known. It was really cool that he allowed me to also pick and choose from a collection of people how Sidney would walk, how he would talk, how he would emote certain things, laugh, cry, whatever. I had freedom because Sidney wasn't solely based on one person. I was able to be flexible and pick what was useful for me.