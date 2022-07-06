Paramount Has An Early Gift For Evil Fans
"Evil" isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the supernatural thriller series has evolved in some interesting ways over the course of its run. The drama made a sizable impact when it debuted as a CBS original in the fall of 2019, and its first season received largely positive reviews from both critics and casual TV viewers alike (via Rotten Tomatoes).
However, after CBS chose to renew "Evil" for a second season, it was announced that the series would become a Paramount+ original title (via The Hollywood Reporter). Additionally, when "Evil" Season 2 premiered in June of 2021, the series adopted a new summer release schedule that it has since maintained.
Fortunately, "Evil" has more than withstood its various behind-the-scenes shakeups and changes. As a matter of fact, while there was a scene in "Evil" Season 2 that went too far, the show's second and third seasons have received even more positive reviews from critics than its first (via Rotten Tomatoes). Indeed, even though "Evil" Season 3 only recently premiered in early June, all signs suggest that the series' latest batch of episodes is just as good as those that came before it.
In case that wasn't exciting enough, Paramount+ has now ensured that fans of "Evil" can watch the remaining episodes of the show's third season with an added sense of security.
Evil has been renewed for Season 4
Paramount+ has officially handed out a Season 4 renewal to "Evil" (via TV Line). The announcement comes as "Evil" is in the midst of airing its 10-episode third season. The show's upcoming episode will see it reach the halfway point of its current season.
As of this writing, the series is set to premiere its Season 3 finale on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 14. The show's renewal, therefore, means that "Evil" fans can comfortably enjoy over half of the series' Season 3 episodes without having to wonder whether or not it's coming to an end this year.
In conjunction with the series' renewal, Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+'s Original Scripted Series, announced (via The Wrap), "'Evil' continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike — Season 3 has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top-five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for [Paramount+]." Clemens added, "We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle [King] create for Season 4 with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."
Assuming that the series sticks to its current release schedule, fans can likely expect to see "Evil" Season 4 premiere sometime in the summer of 2023. Unfortunately, it is unclear right now which members of the "Evil" cast will return for its next season. Given how important they are to the series' story though, it seems safe to assume that, at the very least, stars Katja Herbers and Mike Colter will be back for "Evil" Season 4.