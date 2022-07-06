Paramount Has An Early Gift For Evil Fans

"Evil" isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the supernatural thriller series has evolved in some interesting ways over the course of its run. The drama made a sizable impact when it debuted as a CBS original in the fall of 2019, and its first season received largely positive reviews from both critics and casual TV viewers alike (via Rotten Tomatoes).

However, after CBS chose to renew "Evil" for a second season, it was announced that the series would become a Paramount+ original title (via The Hollywood Reporter). Additionally, when "Evil" Season 2 premiered in June of 2021, the series adopted a new summer release schedule that it has since maintained.

Fortunately, "Evil" has more than withstood its various behind-the-scenes shakeups and changes. As a matter of fact, while there was a scene in "Evil" Season 2 that went too far, the show's second and third seasons have received even more positive reviews from critics than its first (via Rotten Tomatoes). Indeed, even though "Evil" Season 3 only recently premiered in early June, all signs suggest that the series' latest batch of episodes is just as good as those that came before it.

In case that wasn't exciting enough, Paramount+ has now ensured that fans of "Evil" can watch the remaining episodes of the show's third season with an added sense of security.