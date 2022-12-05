Keanu Reeves Claims John Wick: Chapter 4's Action Scenes Blow Away Everything That Came Before

As most people know by now, Keanu Reeves is someone who takes his job very seriously, especially when it comes to the "John Wick" franchise. But for his latest entry, "John Wick: Chapter 4," even the Baba Yaga himself was pushed to his physical and creative limits, with him dubbing it "the hardest movie" he's ever made.

"In terms of action, the hardest," Reeves explained recently at Brazil's CCXP22 panel in São Paulo. "But that's what makes it good."

Ever since the first film, "John Wick," came out in 2014, fans have been blown away by Reeves' commitment and passion towards the franchise and its titular role. The legendary actor has not only put in the necessary work and training behind the scenes but he's also made sure to keep upping the action ante on set with each new sequel. In November 2022, Reeves called "John Wick: Chapter 4" the most physically-demanding movie he's ever had to do, and his director, Chad Stahelski, backed up the claims.

"Keanu spent months knocking himself out, getting good at nunchucks," Stahelski told IGN. "Ambidextrous, right hand, left hand, while shooting a gun. F***ing guy is great at it."

Speaking at the CCXP22 panel in São Paulo, Reeves peeled back the "John Wick" curtain to reveal exactly why the most recent chapter is without a doubt the hardest of his career, and why it blows the previous films out of the water.