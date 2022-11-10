John Wick Fans Agree The Franchise Still Hasn't Gotten Stale
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is slated for a March 2023 release following a production delay of approximately two years amidst some pandemic complications. This next installment in the "John Wick" franchise will pick up soon after the events of its third chapter, which marked a significant shift in the relationship between Keanu Reeves' titular character and the powerful High Table that rules over the secret society of assassins of which he's a part.
In August of 2022, with the film's release less than a year away, Director Chad Stahelski suggested that John Wick could go to space one day, though his comments appear to be more symbolic of the freedom granted by an original property than confirmation of an imminent trip to space for Reeves' iconic assassin.
Finally, the first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiered on November 10, giving fans their first look at Wick's next outing. While it doesn't happen to include a space sequence, this extended preview nevertheless suggests a both unpredictable and plenty exciting adventure. Following the trailer's release, numerous responses from fans spotlighted the franchise's longevity, arguing that "John Wick" has yet to wear out its welcome in spite of its length soon surpassing that of a typical film trilogy.
Fans appreciate that John Wick still feels fresh
On YouTube, where distributor Lionsgate posted its first trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4," a number of commenters shared their delight at the fact that, four films in, the "John Wick" series is still compelling. For example, a user with the name Nezden Martinez wrote, "john wick is one of the only franchises i can never get tired of, they always find a way to keep it fresh," and received more than 1500 likes.
Commenter Twisty Tie likewise replied to the trailer, "These are the only movies that can keep being made without being too tacky." Seemingly in response to comments like these, user Jay Templar praised the "John Wick" fanbase for its widespread excitement and general lack of negativity.
Meanwhile on the primary movie discussion subreddit, a number of users expressed similar sentiments. For example, user CertifiedMentat commented that they'll continue watching "John Wick" movies for as long as they come out. User redbottoms-neon even compared the "John Wick" series to Marvel movies, both of which they find to have not yet gotten old.
Fans on Twitter agree that John Wick hasn't lost any steam
On Twitter too, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the first "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer, many of whom agreed with the growing consensus that the franchise has yet to decline in quality.
User @Eyebrowless, for example, wrote that they plan on seeing "Chapter 4" without watching any trailers for the film beforehand, trusting the high quality of the series thus far. Meanwhile, user @GenreFilmAddict posted four screenshots from the "Chapter 4" trailer with the caption, "It goes without saying, but man the John Wick films just keep getting more sumptuous with each entry."
Pop culture writer Richard Newby praised the "Chapter 4" trailer on Twitter as well, adding — as many others have — that he has yet to grow tired of the "John Wick" franchise. YouTuber Brett Kollmann even went so far as to joke, "Sometimes I wonder if the promise of more John Wick movies is the only thing holding the fabric of this country together."
While it's possible that "John Wick: Chapter 4" could disappoint some longtime fans, responses thus far to the first footage of the film are so overwhelmingly positive, this next entry clearing the high bar set by its predecessors seems perhaps more likely. "John Wick: Chapter 4" premieres in theaters on March 24, 2023.