John Wick Fans Agree The Franchise Still Hasn't Gotten Stale

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is slated for a March 2023 release following a production delay of approximately two years amidst some pandemic complications. This next installment in the "John Wick" franchise will pick up soon after the events of its third chapter, which marked a significant shift in the relationship between Keanu Reeves' titular character and the powerful High Table that rules over the secret society of assassins of which he's a part.

In August of 2022, with the film's release less than a year away, Director Chad Stahelski suggested that John Wick could go to space one day, though his comments appear to be more symbolic of the freedom granted by an original property than confirmation of an imminent trip to space for Reeves' iconic assassin.

Finally, the first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiered on November 10, giving fans their first look at Wick's next outing. While it doesn't happen to include a space sequence, this extended preview nevertheless suggests a both unpredictable and plenty exciting adventure. Following the trailer's release, numerous responses from fans spotlighted the franchise's longevity, arguing that "John Wick" has yet to wear out its welcome in spite of its length soon surpassing that of a typical film trilogy.