Keanu Reeves Calls John Wick 4 The Most Physically Difficult Film Of His Career

Keanu Reeves has been a powerhouse on the big screen for some time, and out of all the exciting movies the actor has starred in over the years, there is no denying he absolutely excels when he takes part in the exhilarating realm of action movies.

The infamous Hollywood player has starred in a vast array of roles covering all sorts of genres, from the classic horror flick "Bram Stoker's Dracula" to the underappreciated sci-fi gem "A Scanner Darkly." He has even dabbled in comedy films like the "Bill and Ted franchise" as well as family-friendly affairs like the made-for-television Disney film "Young Again" (via IMDb). But there is really no denying that some of his highest-rated flicks on Rotten Tomatoes are high-octane endeavors like "Speed," "Point Break," and the "Matrix" films. Among his many Certifed Fresh credits, the titles that continuously put out stellar scores and attain significant critical acclaim are, without a doubt, the movies where he brilliantly portrays Baba Yaga, aka John Wick.

His excellent efforts have helped the action-packed, assassin-filled cinematic thrill rides gross over $580 million at the box office (via Forbes), and many believe that Mr. Wick is one of the best characters Reeves has ever played. From the looks of the "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer, fans will be in for another pulse-pounding experience that he claims has been the most physically challenging film experience of his career.