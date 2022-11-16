Chad Stahelski Renews Fans' Hopes For John Wick 5

After falling by the wayside in 2021, "John Wick 5" has yet to get the official thumbs up from Lionsgate. But in the course of Chad Stahelski's recent conversation with Collider, the filmmaker admitted a fifth "John Wick" flick is indeed very much on everyone's minds.

Stahelski made that claim when Collider asked when he expected Lionsgate to come calling about another mainline entry in the franchise. "They did that a couple of weeks ago," Stahelski noted, adding, "It's all good." Now, that "all good" is likely in reference to the asking of that question, and not confirmation that "John Wick 5" is already prepping to shoot. Later in the interview, however, Stahelski began heaping praise on everyone at Lionsgate for their ongoing enthusiasm over the "John Wick" cinematic universe. In doing so, he said, "I'm sure as long as Keanu [Reeves] wanted to do it ['John Wick 5'], I'm sure they'd find a way to make it happen."

So it seems the fate of the "John Wick" franchise is, rightfully, in the hands of its beloved star Keanu Reeves. And we'll just have to wait and see if he wants back in for the next chapter.