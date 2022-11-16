Chad Stahelski Renews Fans' Hopes For John Wick 5
It has hardly been a week since the trailer for "John Wick 4" dropped, and according to the official YouTube page, a whopping 31 million action fans across the globe have reveled in its bone-breaking, neon-tinged splendor. If you're among the legions of "John Wick" superfans, the next chapter of the franchise likely cannot get here fast enough. The same is no doubt true for "John Wick 5." Those films were initially set to film simultaneously when they were announced back in 2020 (via Entertainment Weekly). The filmmakers, however, changed course in 2021, opting to move ahead with the fourth film and keep "John Wick 5" in limbo (via Collider).
Not much has been said about the postponed fifth chapter in the "John Wick" franchise in the ensuing months, leaving some to question not just when, but if the film is still happening. Franchise director Chad Stahelski thankfully addressed the future of the "John Wick" franchise during an August interview with Collider. And now thanks to a new interview, he's giving fans even more reason to hope that Lionsgate will be circling back around to "John Wick 5."
Stahelski seems pretty confident the John Wick franchise will not end with Chapter 4
After falling by the wayside in 2021, "John Wick 5" has yet to get the official thumbs up from Lionsgate. But in the course of Chad Stahelski's recent conversation with Collider, the filmmaker admitted a fifth "John Wick" flick is indeed very much on everyone's minds.
Stahelski made that claim when Collider asked when he expected Lionsgate to come calling about another mainline entry in the franchise. "They did that a couple of weeks ago," Stahelski noted, adding, "It's all good." Now, that "all good" is likely in reference to the asking of that question, and not confirmation that "John Wick 5" is already prepping to shoot. Later in the interview, however, Stahelski began heaping praise on everyone at Lionsgate for their ongoing enthusiasm over the "John Wick" cinematic universe. In doing so, he said, "I'm sure as long as Keanu [Reeves] wanted to do it ['John Wick 5'], I'm sure they'd find a way to make it happen."
So it seems the fate of the "John Wick" franchise is, rightfully, in the hands of its beloved star Keanu Reeves. And we'll just have to wait and see if he wants back in for the next chapter.