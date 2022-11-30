James Gunn Drops More Hints For His Next Secret DC Project

James Gunn is the beloved visionary filmmaker behind "The Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. Coming from the world of Troma, the studio behind such cult classics as "The Toxic Avenger" and the Gunn-penned "Tromeo and Juliet," Gunn also has a history in projects with a darker bend. The marriage of the two styles that Gunn tends to work in came when he took over "The Suicide Squad" reboot for DC, which led to a spinoff series, "Peacemaker."

His time working with DC paid off as he, along with producer Peter Safran, was named the lead of DC's new film and television division, DC Studios, in the fall of 2022. Since then, Gunn has been sending out teases to rabid comic book movie fans via his social media, posting pictures of comic panels with cryptic descriptions. Fans have taken apart every detail of every post, such as his acknowledging how badly DC fans want to see characters like Booster Gold and even Mr. Terrific, hoping to find what the next exciting DC movie development might be. Gunn dropped some more as to what his next secret DC project might be.